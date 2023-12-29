copy link
ARK Invest and 21Shares Submit Revised S-1 Filing for Bitcoin Spot ETF
2023-12-29 00:32
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart has reported that ARK Invest and 21Shares have submitted a revised S-1 filing for their Bitcoin spot ETF. The updated filing aims to address regulatory concerns and move forward with the approval process for the proposed exchange-traded fund.
