BRC20.com Raises $1.5 Million in Funding for Infrastructure Project

According to Foresight News, BRC20.com, a BRC20 infrastructure project, has announced the completion of a $1.5 million financing round. The funding was led by UTXO Management, the asset management division of Bitcoin Magazine's parent company, BTC Inc. Other participants in the round included Zanshin Capital Management, Unbroken Chain, One Block Capital, Sora Ventures, OWL Ventures, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Hamble, and New Tribe Capital. BRC20.com plans to launch a mobile app that will allow users to bridge, trade, and stake BRC-20 tokens via their smartphones. Additionally, the company intends to release a decentralized relay network for new DeFi protocols supported by .COM tokens.

