Worldcoin Expands Services to Singapore and Increases Global Presence

According to CryptoPotato, Worldcoin has launched its services in Singapore, allowing individuals to verify their 'unique humanness' at an Orb. This follows the release of World ID 2.0 and the open-sourcing of the Worldcoin iris recognition pipeline in mid-December. In addition to World ID verifications, Worldcoin announced that Tools for Humanity (TFH), a contributor to the project, has joined two prominent startup and technology associations in Singapore: ACCESS and the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA). These project launches and association affiliations come after a recent tour across multiple cities in Asia by members of the TFH product development team. Co-created by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Worldcoin focuses on identity verification and uses its Orb devices to scan individuals' irises to confirm their humanity. Participants are rewarded with WLD tokens when they sign up for the protocol. World ID verifications have been steadily growing across various countries in the past month, with the Worldcoin website indicating that verification locations are accessible in 11 nations. In Spain, Sevilla and Bilbao have joined the expanding list of cities offering World ID verifications, while new launches in Cologne and Leipzig have increased the number of Orb locations in Germany to four. In South America, Chile has extended access to World ID verifications, and Argentina achieved a new national record with over 10,000 verifications daily. In Japan, the city of Fukuoka on Kyushu Island has been added to the list of locations, along with new options in Tokyo. According to TFH, more than five million accounts have been created so far, positioning it as the fifth most widely used hot wallet globally in 2023, alongside the Bitcoin.com wallet. The monthly active users of the World App have reached 1.7 million, and the total number of transactions conducted on the application has surpassed 30 million. However, Worldcoin has halted operations in India and discontinued registration services in Brazil and France. The project later clarified that its activities in Brazil and France were intended as limited previews, with plans for a more substantial rollout in 2024. Orb verification services in India have been temporarily paused as the company works on implementing a customized, secure, and organized registration process in response to high demand.

View full text