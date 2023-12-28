Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Worldcoin Expands Services to Singapore and Increases Global Presence

Binance News
2023-12-28 22:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Worldcoin has launched its services in Singapore, allowing individuals to verify their 'unique humanness' at an Orb. This follows the release of World ID 2.0 and the open-sourcing of the Worldcoin iris recognition pipeline in mid-December. In addition to World ID verifications, Worldcoin announced that Tools for Humanity (TFH), a contributor to the project, has joined two prominent startup and technology associations in Singapore: ACCESS and the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA). These project launches and association affiliations come after a recent tour across multiple cities in Asia by members of the TFH product development team. Co-created by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Worldcoin focuses on identity verification and uses its Orb devices to scan individuals' irises to confirm their humanity. Participants are rewarded with WLD tokens when they sign up for the protocol. World ID verifications have been steadily growing across various countries in the past month, with the Worldcoin website indicating that verification locations are accessible in 11 nations. In Spain, Sevilla and Bilbao have joined the expanding list of cities offering World ID verifications, while new launches in Cologne and Leipzig have increased the number of Orb locations in Germany to four. In South America, Chile has extended access to World ID verifications, and Argentina achieved a new national record with over 10,000 verifications daily. In Japan, the city of Fukuoka on Kyushu Island has been added to the list of locations, along with new options in Tokyo. According to TFH, more than five million accounts have been created so far, positioning it as the fifth most widely used hot wallet globally in 2023, alongside the Bitcoin.com wallet. The monthly active users of the World App have reached 1.7 million, and the total number of transactions conducted on the application has surpassed 30 million. However, Worldcoin has halted operations in India and discontinued registration services in Brazil and France. The project later clarified that its activities in Brazil and France were intended as limited previews, with plans for a more substantial rollout in 2024. Orb verification services in India have been temporarily paused as the company works on implementing a customized, secure, and organized registration process in response to high demand.
View full text