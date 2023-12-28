Canadian Crypto Exchange Catalyx Freezes Trading Following Security Breach

According to CoinDesk, CatalX CTX Ltd., the company behind Canadian crypto exchange Catalyx, has frozen all trading, deposits, and withdrawals due to a security breach that resulted in the loss of some customer funds. The company has launched an investigation into the incident, which may involve an employee, but has not disclosed the amount of money suspected to have been lost. Last week, Canadian regulators ordered Catalyx to cease all trading of crypto contracts and initiated their own investigation into the company. CEO Jae Ho Lee agreed to the Alberta Securities Commission's 15-day freeze order, which is set to expire on January 5.

View full text