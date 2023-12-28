Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hashdex Releases New Bitcoin Ad Ahead of SEC Ruling on Spot ETFs

Binance News
2023-12-28 16:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, Hashdex has released a new bitcoin advertisement, aiming to attract investor attention ahead of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision on spot bitcoin ETFs. This comes nearly two weeks after Bitwise released a commercial featuring actor Jonathan Goldsmith. The Brazil-based asset manager is among over a dozen fund issuers with filings pending before the regulator. The SEC is expected to rule on proposals by Ark Invest and 21Shares, as well as others, by January 10. The new ad, posted on Hashdex’s X account, highlights how people's perceptions of certain technologies, such as personal computers, have changed over time. It concludes with the message: "Understanding disruptive innovation takes time. Bitcoin's time has arrived." Optimism surrounding bitcoin ETF approval has increased in recent months, following BlackRock's entry into the race in June and Grayscale Investments' court victory against the SEC in August. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts maintain a 90% chance of the regulator approving such funds next month. Hashdex announced in August its intention to convert its Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) into a fund that directly holds bitcoin. This is not the company's first bitcoin ad, as it released another spot on X on December 20. Industry observers predict a marketing war around spot bitcoin ETFs, given the number of firms looking to launch similar products. In addition to BlackRock and Hashdex, traditional finance giants such as Invesco, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton are set to compete against smaller, more crypto-centric firms like Bitwise, VanEck, and Valkyrie.
View full text