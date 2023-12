EMURGO Releases Cardano 2024 Roadmap and Announces Upcoming Chang Hard Fork

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, EMURGO, the developer of Cardano, has released its 2024 roadmap, which includes the upcoming Chang hard fork. The hard fork will introduce a consensus mechanism and initiate the bootstrapping phase of Cardano's governance model. EMURGO also revealed that Cardano has already launched over 150 projects, with more than 1,300 projects currently in development.