Primex Finance Announces Test Deployment on Ethereum Mainnet and Liquidity Mining Program
Binance News
2023-12-28 15:18
According to Foresight News, spot margin DEX Primex Finance has announced the test deployment of its platform on the Ethereum mainnet and the launch of the Primex liquidity mining program on Ethereum. Previously, Primex Finance had been launched on Polygon and Arbitrum.
