HIVE Digital Technologies Raises $21.78 Million for Bitcoin Mining Expansion and Green Initiatives

According to Foresight News, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has announced the completion of its previously disclosed private placement financing. The company issued a total of 5.75 million Special Warrants, each priced at 5 Canadian dollars, raising a total of 28.75 million Canadian dollars (approximately 21.78 million US dollars). The funds will be used to support the growth of its Bitcoin mining business and expand its green mining footprint.

