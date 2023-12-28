Creditors to Receive Higher Distribution from Celsius MiningCo's Transactions

According to Foresight News, the Celsius NewCo Community has reported that creditors will receive a higher distribution from the transactions of Bitcoin mining company MiningCo, a subsidiary of cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius. This comes in comparison to the previously approved orderly liquidation. The debtor has stated that the increased allocation for creditors is a result of the company's recent transactions. Further details regarding the transactions and the exact amount of distribution have not been disclosed.

