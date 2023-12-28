DWF Labs Partners with LeverFi's BRC20 Launchpad LeverPro for Investment and Market Making Support

According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has announced a partnership with LeverFi's BRC20 Launchpad LeverPro for investment and market making support. The collaboration will see LeverPro Launchpad being used as one of DWF Labs' investment channels. Projects selected for the LeverPro Launchpad will be eligible for fast investment consideration from DWF Labs. Earlier this year, in September, DWF Labs had invested $2 million in LeverFi. The partnership aims to strengthen the investment and market making support for projects on the LeverPro Launchpad platform.

