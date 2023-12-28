Unibot Announces Collaboration with Birdeye, Launches Unibot On Solana for Automated Trading Strategies

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency trading terminal Unibot has announced a partnership with Jupiter and Solana ecosystem trading data aggregator Birdeye. The collaboration will result in the launch of Unibot On Solana, a robot specifically designed for the Solana ecosystem, on January 1st. This new offering will enable users to automate their trading strategies with high precision. Unibot On Solana aims to provide a seamless trading experience for users within the Solana ecosystem, leveraging the power of Birdeye's data aggregation capabilities. The partnership between Unibot, Jupiter, and Birdeye is expected to enhance the overall trading experience for users and contribute to the growth of the Solana ecosystem.

