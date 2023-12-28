Arkadiko Protocol Announces 2024 Roadmap and Upcoming 2.0 Upgrade

According to Foresight News, the Arkadiko Protocol, a stablecoin protocol in the Bitcoin Layer2 Stacks network, has announced its roadmap for 2024, which includes an upgrade to Arkadiko 2.0. This upgrade aims to improve the core architecture of the protocol in response to market and technological changes over the past few years. In particular, to address the stability issues of its stablecoin USDA, Arkadiko will introduce a new Vault exchange mechanism that allows anyone to exchange USDA for $1 for arbitrage purposes. Additionally, Arkadiko plans to launch a new StableSwap program and aims to achieve stablecoin liquidity through Bitflow. The protocol will also support the first liquidity stacking token on the Stacks blockchain, stSTX, making it collateral for Arkadiko Vaults.

