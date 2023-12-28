copy link
Pancake Protectors Integrates ZkSync Era For CAKE Token Transactions
2023-12-28 14:14
According to Foresight News, Pancake Protectors has announced the integration of zkSync Era into its gaming platform, allowing players to deposit and withdraw CAKE tokens. Pancake Protectors is a tower defense and PvP game tailored for GameFi players and holders of CAKE, Pancake Squad, and Bunnies tokens. The game was launched by PancakeSwap and Mobox.
