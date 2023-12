Pancake Protectors Integrates ZkSync Era For CAKE Token Transactions

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Pancake Protectors has announced the integration of zkSync Era into its gaming platform, allowing players to deposit and withdraw CAKE tokens. Pancake Protectors is a tower defense and PvP game tailored for GameFi players and holders of CAKE, Pancake Squad, and Bunnies tokens. The game was launched by PancakeSwap and Mobox.