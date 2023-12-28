Astar Network Announces 1st Edition Capsule With Limited Edition NFTs And Rewards

According to Foresight News, Astar Network, a Polkadot ecosystem smart contract platform, has announced the launch of its 1st Edition Capsule. Holders of the capsule will receive limited edition NFTs and rewards in the first quarter of 2024 when Astar zkEVM is launched. The Astar Network aims to provide a scalable and interoperable platform for developers to build and deploy smart contracts on the Polkadot ecosystem. The 1st Edition Capsule is designed to offer early access to limited edition NFTs and rewards for its holders, further enhancing the platform's offerings and user experience.

