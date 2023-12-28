Fusionist Announces Strategic Partnership With MARBLEX To Enter South Korean Market

According to Foresight News, Web3 gaming company Fusionist has announced a strategic partnership with MARBLEX, a blockchain subsidiary of mobile game developer and publisher Netmarble, to enter the South Korean market. In addition, Fusionist's mainnet Endurance has been upgraded to the latest version, Endurance 2.0. The partnership aims to expand Fusionist's presence in the growing South Korean gaming market, leveraging MARBLEX's expertise in mobile game development and publishing. The collaboration will also benefit from the upgraded Endurance 2.0 mainnet, which offers improved performance and features for the Web3 gaming platform. As the South Korean gaming market continues to grow, this strategic partnership between Fusionist and MARBLEX is expected to bring new opportunities and innovations to the industry.

