Sleepless Al to Launch Official Version of 'HIM' and Mobile App in Q1 Next Year
Binance News
2023-12-28 13:24
According to Foresight News, during an online event hosted by Foresight News titled 'Investor's Perspective on Sleepless Al', Sleepless Al founder Ben announced that the official version of 'HIM' will be launched in the first quarter of next year. In addition, a mobile app version will also be released, with continuous updates introducing new features, more diverse male characters, and gameplay options. Furthermore, Sleepless Al is planning to participate in global comic conventions and has already reached preliminary agreements with more than ten convention organizers.
