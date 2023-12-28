Gotbit Hedge Fund Announces Partnership with Solana's Realy Metaverse

According to Foresight News, Gotbit Hedge Fund has announced a partnership agreement with Solana-based AI project Realy Metaverse. As part of the agreement, Gotbit will become the official market maker for Realy and provide partnership relations, marketing advice, and CEX expansion services. Gotbit Hedge Fund is an active market maker that has recently collaborated with Solana ecosystem MeMe projects BONK, KNOB, and analoS, providing market-making services for them. Realy Metaverse is a Solana-based AI project led by Multicoin and has recently announced receiving support from the OpenAI+Microsoft Startup Fund. The project's first AI service, Siya.ai, is set to benefit from this funding.

