copy link
create picture
more
UniSat Wallet Releases Version 1.2.2 To Improve Performance And Stability
Binance News
2023-12-28 13:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet has announced the release of its new version 1.2.2, which addresses previously reported issues. Users are advised to upgrade their wallets to version 1.2.2 to enhance performance and stability.
View full text