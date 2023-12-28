copy link
Hong Kong's Value Partners Considers Launching Crypto-Related ETFs
Binance News
2023-12-28 12:40
According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based Value Partners is considering launching exchange-traded funds (ETFs) related to virtual assets and tokens. In an interview with the Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Zhao Shande, Senior Strategist of ETF Business at Value Partners, revealed the company's plans. Established in 1993, Value Partners Group has an asset management scale of $5.8 billion.
