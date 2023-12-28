copy link
Manta Network Launches Pre-Registration for .manta Domain Based on SPACE ID 3.0 Infrastructure
2023-12-28 12:28
According to Foresight News, modular L2 protocol Manta Network has announced the launch of pre-registration for the '.manta' domain based on SPACE ID 3.0 infrastructure. Manta domain whitelist ticket NFT holders can now obtain '.manta' domains.
