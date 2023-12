TUNO Launches on Hooked Education Launchpad, Reaches First Day Pool Limit in 5 Minutes

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, TUNO, the first fair launch BRC20 project on the Hooked Protocol's Hooked Education Launchpad, officially opened today at 20:00. Within just 5 minutes, it reached its first-day pool limit of 4 million HOOK tokens. The Hooked Protocol is a Web3 gamified social education platform.