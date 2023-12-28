copy link
TUNO Launches on Hooked Education Launchpad, Reaches First Day Pool Limit in 5 Minutes
Binance News
2023-12-28 12:22
According to Foresight News, TUNO, the first fair launch BRC20 project on the Hooked Protocol's Hooked Education Launchpad, officially opened today at 20:00. Within just 5 minutes, it reached its first-day pool limit of 4 million HOOK tokens. The Hooked Protocol is a Web3 gamified social education platform.
