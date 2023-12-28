Hong Kong's Livi Bank Expands Business Banking Services to Mainland Residents

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based virtual bank Livi Bank has announced that it will now allow Hong Kong and mainland residents to open livi Business accounts. This move is aimed at improving the bank's commercial banking services. The digital account opening process can be completed within a day through the bank's mobile app. Livi Bank also stated that there are no restrictions on the company's establishment date, supporting startups and various business banking service needs.

