BendDAO Announces Launch of BRC-20 Inscription BDIN with Early Bird Benefits
Binance News
2023-12-28 11:56
According to Foresight News, NFT lending platform BendDAO has announced the launch of a new BRC-20 inscription, BDIN, which will offer early bird benefits to borrowers, lenders, pledgers, and veBEND holders. Previously, Foresight News reported that BendDAO announced the upcoming launch of the 'BendDAO BRC-20' service, aimed at further connecting BRC-20 and ERC-20 liquidity, as well as providing BRC-20 token lending and bridging services within the Bitcoin ecosystem.
