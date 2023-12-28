BendDAO Announces Launch of BRC-20 Inscription BDIN with Early Bird Benefits

According to Foresight News, NFT lending platform BendDAO has announced the launch of a new BRC-20 inscription, BDIN, which will offer early bird benefits to borrowers, lenders, pledgers, and veBEND holders. Previously, Foresight News reported that BendDAO announced the upcoming launch of the 'BendDAO BRC-20' service, aimed at further connecting BRC-20 and ERC-20 liquidity, as well as providing BRC-20 token lending and bridging services within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

