copy link
create picture
more
UniSat Marketplace Delays Support for ARC20 Asset Trading
Binance News
2023-12-28 11:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet has announced that the support for ARC20 asset trading on UniSat Marketplace will be postponed until tomorrow. The company is currently working on fixing the abnormal network fee issues reported by some users. A new version of UniSat Wallet and Marketplace is expected to be released later today.
View full text