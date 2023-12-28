Damus CEO Rejects 50,000 NOSTR Tokens, Calls It Affinity Scam

According to Foresight News, Damus CEO Will has refused to accept 50,000 NOSTR tokens allocated by the Nostr team, calling it an affinity scam attempting to legitimize itself under the Nostr name to deceive people. Previously, Nostr Assets Protocol announced that it would allocate 50,000 NOSTR tokens (worth approximately $200,000) from its Nostr Ecosystem Growth Fund to the open social application Damus, based on the Nostr protocol. The funds were transferred to Damus CEO Will's address.

