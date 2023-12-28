Osmosis-Based Perpetual Contract Levana Suffers Attack, Losing Over $1.14 Million

According to Foresight News, perpetual contract Levana on Osmosis has been attacked, resulting in a loss of over $1.14 million. A post-incident report provided by the team reveals that between December 13 and December 26, the attacker successfully extracted 10% of Levana's liquidity pool. Levana is working to fix the issue, and existing trading positions and profits have not been affected. Future plans include compensating affected liquidity providers through airdrops and distribution of protocol fees collected during the attack period.

