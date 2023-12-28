copy link
QuarkChain Announces Strategic Transition to Ethereum Layer 2
Binance News
2023-12-28 10:00
According to Foresight News, QuarkChain, a sharded blockchain, has announced its strategic transition to Ethereum Layer 2. The move is planned for the upcoming Ethereum Cancun upgrade, aiming to improve the speed and efficiency of the Layer 2 network through the adoption of zk Fraud Proof technology and Parallel EVM. This transition is expected to reduce transaction congestion and fees.
