TrueUSD Hires MooreHK for Daily Attestation Services of Fiat Reserves

According to Foresight News, stablecoin TrueUSD (TUSD), which is pegged to the US dollar, has announced the hiring of accounting firm MooreHK to provide attestation services for its fiat reserves. Starting from late January 2024, MooreHK will begin offering daily attestation services for TUSD and provide daily attestation reports to its stakeholders and TUSD token holders. Established in 1975, MooreHK is a member company of Moore Global, one of the world's most significant accounting and consulting networks.

View full text