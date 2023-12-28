Cryptocurrencies Becoming Mainstream Assets, Says VDX Co-founder

According to Foresight News, during the 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfers' New Year's Speech' event, VDX co-founder and Chief Business Officer Adam Zhou shared that cryptocurrencies are becoming mainstream assets, marking a significant change. Hong Kong is treating virtual assets as a new asset class for regulation, providing a clear entry path for regulated brokers and banks. The current legal framework is becoming increasingly clear, offering a stable outlook. As a result, traditional financial institutions are entering the market, reshuffling the landscape. Zhou stated that VDX has applied for a license in Hong Kong, and after obtaining it next year, they hope to convert their partner banks into commercial partners. VDX's goal for next year is to obtain the license, continue connecting traditional financial institutions with digital assets, and expand their network of partners.

View full text