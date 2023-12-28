Buy Crypto
Tencent Obtains Patent for Blockchain-Based Vehicle Management System

Binance News
2023-12-28 09:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Tencent Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. has been granted a patent titled 'Blockchain-based Vehicle Management Method, Device, Terminal, and Storage Medium' with the authorization announcement number CN110889520B, filed in November 2019. The patent abstract reveals that the application discloses a blockchain-based vehicle management method, device, terminal equipment, and storage medium. The method includes: a vehicle management node obtaining parking information of a vehicle and retrieving the corresponding vehicle information from the blockchain based on the license plate hash value in the parking information; obtaining vehicle service points within the distance threshold range of the parking lot location and pushing the corresponding vehicle service orders to the user terminal; obtaining vehicle service reservation information and the first signature information of the user terminal for the vehicle service reservation information returned by the user terminal. If the consensus nodes in the blockchain network reach a consensus on the vehicle service reservation information, the service reservation block containing the vehicle service reservation information is added to the blockchain, and parking discount information is sent to the user terminal. By adopting this application implementation, the flexibility of vehicle service point selection can be improved, as well as the accuracy of vehicle service recommendations.
