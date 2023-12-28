AI, Web3 Gaming, and MEME Dominate Crypto Narrative in 2023, According to CoinGecko Research

According to Foresight News, data from CoinGecko Research reveals that AI, Web3 gaming, and MEME are the top three narratives in the crypto space for 2023. Solana ecosystem, BRC20, RWA, and public chains rank fourth to seventh, while DeFi, Ethereum ecosystem, and NFTs are positioned further down the list. The research highlights the growing importance of AI, Web3 gaming, and MEME in the cryptocurrency industry, as they take center stage in the market's narrative. The Solana ecosystem, BRC20, RWA, and public chains also play a significant role in shaping the future of the crypto landscape. Meanwhile, DeFi, Ethereum ecosystem, and NFTs, which have been popular in recent years, seem to be taking a backseat in the 2023 crypto narrative. This shift in focus could indicate a change in market trends and priorities as the industry continues to evolve.

