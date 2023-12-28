Thunder Reimburses Affected Users and Offers Credit Points After Attack

According to Foresight News, on-chain trading platform Thunder has announced that it has reimbursed all affected users for their losses, including 86 ETH and 439 SOL. The platform will also permanently waive transaction fees for these users and grant them $100,000 in credit points. In the coming days, Thunder will enable point boosts and zero-fee transactions. Previously, Foresight News reported that the multi-chain trading platform Thunder suffered an attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $240,000.

