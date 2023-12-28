Hong Kong Government's Crypto and Web3 Regulations Expected to Impact Retail Investors and Exchanges in 2023

According to Foresight News, during the 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfers' New Year's Speech' event, OSL Executive Director Gary shared that the Hong Kong government's regulatory policies on crypto and Web3 in 2023 will have significant implications for retail investors, brokers, and exchanges. The trend towards standardization in the industry in 2024 will accelerate, and this trend will not be limited to Hong Kong. Singapore, Australia, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States will also see similar trends. In addition, OSL is closely monitoring spot ETFs and structured product tokens and will continue to provide services to financial institutions, supporting them in offering trading and custody services to their clients as soon as possible. Regarding international expansion, Gary stated that 'OSL will apply for licenses in core markets in some countries or regions, and in non-core markets, we will seek local partners for cooperation. We provide technology and other services, while partners provide human resources and capital.'

