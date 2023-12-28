copy link
create picture
more
PancakeSwap Proposes Reducing CAKE Token Maximum Supply From 7.5 Billion To 4.5 Billion
Binance News
2023-12-28 08:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, PancakeSwap has proposed a reduction in the maximum supply of CAKE tokens from 7.5 billion to 4.5 billion to better adapt to the current circulating supply. The voting proposal will take place within 24 hours, with a deadline of December 29 at 16:00. If approved, the change will take effect on January 4, 2024.
View full text