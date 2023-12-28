copy link
RepubliK Integrates with Fireblocks to Enhance Wallet Interactions and Security
2023-12-28 07:35
According to Foresight News, Web3 content creation platform RepubliK has announced its integration with cryptocurrency custody platform Fireblocks to support wallet interactions and transaction applications on its platform, while also aiming to improve security through Fireblocks' security features. Fireblocks primarily serves financial institutions such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Bank of New York Mellon, and Dutch Bank, with RepubliK being the first social media platform to integrate with the company.
