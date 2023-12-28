HKbitEX and Shanghai Technology Exchange Sign Strategic Cooperation Memorandum

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange (HKbitEX) has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with Shanghai Technology Exchange to strengthen future cooperation in the digital economy field. As described in the memorandum, both parties will jointly explore asset tokenization-based comprehensive financial solutions for technology innovation enterprises to address pain points faced during the financing process, including mismatched financing needs and capital supply, valuation difficulties, and imperfect investment exit mechanisms. Shanghai Technology Exchange is a national-level permanent technology market and technology transfer demonstration institution jointly established by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. HKbitEX provides digital asset trading and custody services for global investors. Foresight News previously reported that HKbitEX was one of the first applicants for the virtual asset trading platform license announced by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in September this year.

