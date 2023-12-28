Lumoz to Launch Fair-L2 LaunchBase for ZK-L2 Projects

According to Foresight News, Lumoz, the ZK-RaaS platform, is set to initiate Fair-L2 LaunchBase to support more fair launches of high-quality ZK-L2 projects. Over 20 projects have already submitted applications for Fair-L2, including BTC L2, gaming platform chains, DePIN chains, and social application chains. Foresight News notes that ZKFair has already conducted a fair token launch, utilizing Polygon ZK and Celestial DA architecture, with technical support provided by Lumoz.

