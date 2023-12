Telcoin Confirms Successful Security Incident Resolution and Plans to Restore Wallets and Services

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Telcoin has released a second update on a recent security incident, confirming that the issue has been successfully resolved. The team is now working on a plan to restore wallets to their original balances and restart services. Additionally, they have stated that a detailed explanation of the incident and the measures taken will be shared with users once services are fully restored.