Telcoin Confirms Successful Security Incident Resolution and Plans to Restore Wallets and Services
Binance News
2023-12-28 05:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Telcoin has released a second update on a recent security incident, confirming that the issue has been successfully resolved. The team is now working on a plan to restore wallets to their original balances and restart services. Additionally, they have stated that a detailed explanation of the incident and the measures taken will be shared with users once services are fully restored.
