Libra Protocol Suspected of Exit Scam on Arbitrum, Founder Transfers 231 Ethereum

According to Foresight News, the founder of SlowMist, Yu Xian, has tweeted that the Libra Protocol, an inscription project on Arbitrum, is suspected of an exit scam. The creator has reportedly transferred approximately 231 Ethereum to another address. The project, which claimed to be 'the first fair inscription protocol in the world,' was in reality a simple contract on Arbitrum that allowed minting of assets without being open-source. The minting fees for each transaction were sent directly to the creator's wallet address.

View full text