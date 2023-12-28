Layer2 Network Blast Surpasses $1 Billion in Total Asset Value

According to Foresight News, DeBank data reveals that the Layer2 network Blast, launched by Blur founder Pacman, has surpassed $1 billion in total asset value held in its contract address. Of this amount, $1 billion worth of ETH has been deposited into the Lido protocol, while $108 million in assets has been stored in the Maker protocol. The Layer2 network Blast is a significant milestone for the project, demonstrating its growing popularity and adoption within the cryptocurrency community. The Lido and Maker protocols are both well-established platforms in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, and their involvement with Blast further solidifies its position in the market. As the Layer2 network Blast continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to see how it evolves and what impact it may have on the broader DeFi ecosystem. With over $1 billion in total asset value, the project is well-positioned for future growth and development.

