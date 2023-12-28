Three Projects Experience Rug Pulls on Ethereum and BNB Chain

According to Foresight News, Sleepless AI on Ethereum, FomoFi on BNB Chain, and NebulaNode on BNB Chain have experienced rug pulls. The price of Sleepless AI's token, AI, dropped by approximately 97.5%, with the creator profiting 37.7 Ether (about $91,000). FomoFi's token, FOMO, experienced a 100% price drop, with the creator profiting around $189,000. NebulaNode's token, NNNN, also saw a 100% price drop, with the creator profiting 1,033.8 BNB (about $335,000). Foresight News advises users to exercise caution and discernment, as these are unofficial projects with the same name.

