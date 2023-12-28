Ethereum Layer2 Mantle Network Launches WstETH Supported By BitDAO

According to Foresight News, the Ethereum Layer2 Mantle Network, supported by BitDAO, has launched wstETH. Previously, Mantle's core contributor team submitted a proposal to the Lido community to deploy wstETH on Mantle, which has been successfully approved. Currently, the wstETH token cross-chain endpoint provided by Lido DAO for Mantle has been recognized, and Lido DAO will act as the proxy administrator to control the wstETH token contract endpoint, including Mantle's own token contract.

