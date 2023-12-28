copy link
Whale Nakamotosatoshi.eth Sells 17,700 ETH Through CoW Swap
2023-12-28 03:44
According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin reported that whale nakamotosatoshi.eth sold a total of 17,700 ETH (approximately $42.19 million) through CoW Swap during the recent 14-hour ETH price increase. The ETH was purchased between November 12 and December 27, with a total cost of 37.96 million DAI at $2,145 per ETH. The whale sold the ETH at an average price of $2,384, making a profit of $4.22 million (11%).
