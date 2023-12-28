Yeti Finance Decides to Shut Down Protocol for User Fund Security

According to Foresight News, Avalanche-based lending protocol Yeti Finance announced its decision to shut down the protocol for the safety of user funds. The reasons for this decision include a significant decline in Total Value Locked (TVL) and revenue, the majority of YUSD being held by a few users, and the risk of hacker attacks. Currently, YETI holders can redeem approximately 90% of the funds in the existing vault, and the interest rate on outstanding loans in the protocol will be increased within three months to encourage owners to close their positions and withdraw their deposits.

