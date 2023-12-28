ARK Sells Remaining GBTC Positions and Purchases BITO

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted that ARK has sold all its remaining GBTC positions, which were the largest holdings in ARKW a month ago. The firm used approximately half of the $100 million funds to purchase BITO, likely as a 'liquidity transition tool'. Foresight News notes that BITO is a Bitcoin futures ETF launched by ProShares in October 2021.

