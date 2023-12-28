copy link
ARK Sells Remaining GBTC Positions and Purchases BITO
2023-12-28 02:50
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted that ARK has sold all its remaining GBTC positions, which were the largest holdings in ARKW a month ago. The firm used approximately half of the $100 million funds to purchase BITO, likely as a 'liquidity transition tool'. Foresight News notes that BITO is a Bitcoin futures ETF launched by ProShares in October 2021.
