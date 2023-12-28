Web3 Social Project BOOM to Launch on ZKFair

According to Foresight News, Web3 social project BOOM is set to deploy on ZKFair on December 28 at 14:00, becoming the first social DApp on the platform. Following the launch, BOOM will integrate deeply with the ZKFair ecosystem to build and develop a community-driven Layer2 ecosystem with a focus on fair launches. The collaboration aims to explore more ecologically distinctive product forms. BOOM is dedicated to the Web3 social sector, aiming to provide users with information aggregation and social products. Within the BOOM platform, users can freely express their opinions, follow industry influencers, accumulate followers, and more. Additionally, users can create their own personalized social graphs to discover KOLs and industry trends in their areas of interest.

