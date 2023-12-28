Ethereum L2 TVL Reaches $19.83 Billion, Up 23.2% In A Week

According to Foresight News, data from L2BEAT shows that the total value locked (TVL) on Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) has reached $19.83 billion, with a 23.2% increase in the past seven days. The top three projects in terms of TVL are Arbitrum One ($9.13 billion), OP Mainnet ($6.45 billion), and Metis Andromeda ($723 million).

