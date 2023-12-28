Bitzlato Suspends Withdrawals After Co-Founder Admits Guilt

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency trading platform Bitzlato has suspended withdrawals following the guilty plea of its co-founder, Anatoly Legkodymov. On December 6, Legkodymov spoke in a Brooklyn court, agreeing to dissolve Bitzlato and surrender $23 million in cryptocurrency as part of his guilty plea for operating an unlicensed money services business. Legkodymov was arrested in Miami in January, and most of the company's infrastructure, including its website, was seized.

