Ondo Finance Foundation Proposes Unlocking ONDO Tokens

Binance News
2023-12-28 01:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the foundation of RWA platform Ondo Finance has released a community proposal to unlock ONDO tokens. Currently, all ONDO tokens are subject to a lock-up constraint, and unlocking them requires the consent of the majority of ONDO holders. The Ondo Foundation plans to issue proposals directly to ONDO holders for on-chain voting to lift the global lock-up. The total supply of ONDO is 10 billion, with an initial circulating supply of 1,426,647,567 (~14.3%). Over 85% of ONDO tokens will initially be locked, with locked tokens set to be unlocked at 12, 24, 36, 48, and 60 months after the initial token unlock. Private investors (excluding CoinList purchasers) and core contributors will be locked for at least 12 months and released over the following four years (a total of five years). Participants in the community access sale (2%, driven by CoinList in May 2022) will be fully unlocked, making their tokens a significant part of the initial circulating supply.
