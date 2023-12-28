Solana's SOL Token Surges Above $100, Becomes Fifth-Biggest Cryptocurrency

According to CoinDesk, Solana (SOL) has experienced a significant turnaround in 2022, with its SOL token now trading above $100 for the first time since early 2022. With a market capitalization of $47 billion, it has become the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency, even briefly ranking as the fourth-biggest earlier this week. Solana's blockchain has been touted as a cheaper and faster alternative to Ethereum (ETH) for handling transactions and supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) and other smart contract-powered activities. Solana-based decentralized exchanges are approaching Uniswap's multibillion-dollar trading volumes for the first time, according to DefiLlama. This surge in activity is driven by speculation, with dog-themed meme coins being among the most popular crypto assets traded on Solana. Airdrops have also encouraged traders to explore Solana-based lenders, bridges, and other infrastructure. Ethereum remains the leader among layer-1 blockchains capable of running smart contracts, with $29 billion of total value locked, compared to Solana's $1.5 billion, as per DefiLlama data. However, recent events indicate that Solana may now be a serious competitor in the space. In other news, former customers of Mt. Gox, which suffered a massive hack a decade ago, are starting to receive repayments. The incident, which saw 850,000 bitcoins stolen, worth about $36 billion today, highlighted the need for better infrastructure in the crypto industry. UBS had previously reported that the repayment process could impact bitcoin prices but would not destabilize the market.

View full text